‘New Girl’ stars remember the late Ralph Ahn after his death at 95

New Girl stars Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson were among those mourning the death of actor Ralph Ahn, who played Tran on the Fox sitcom Ahn died last week at the age of 95. The actor was a veteran of World War II and a prolific character actor in Hollywood.

Ahn’s death was first reported last week by the Korean news outlet YNA. Johnson, who shared more scenes with Ahn than anyone else on New Girl, was the first to share the sad news widely on Instagram on Monday. “RIP. It is very fun to work with him. He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I always hoped to work with him again in some way,” Johnson wrote, along with photos of Ahn on the show. “Condolences to his family / his friends.” Deschanel later commented on Johnson’s post. “Noooooo,” he wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Lamorne Morris also posted a tribute to Ahn on her Instagram page. “Dammit. RIP Ralph Ahn,” Morris wrote. “He played Tran in New Girl. Always the funniest scenes in the episode. This man lived a long time, he has his friends and family in his thoughts and prayers».

“He was so funny and made everyone in a scene with him more fun. Love to his family and his friends,” wrote Hannah Simone in response to Morris’ post. Olivia Munn, who also had a role in New Girl, shared The Hollywood Reporter’s Instagram post about Ahn’s death. “Thanks [Ralph Ahn]Munn wrote on her Instagram story. “You brought so much joy into our lives and helped pay the way for all the AAPI actors who would follow you. We love you. BREAK.”

Ahn’s character Tran quickly became a favorite among New Girl viewers. Although he barely spoke, Tran gave Nick Miller (Johnson) plenty of advice and even helped him ask Jess (Deschanel) out. Nick also dated Tran’s granddaughter Kai (Greta Lee) at one point on the show.

Ahn was born in Los Angeles and is the son of activist Ahn Chang-ho. He and his two older brothers served in World War II. His sister, Susan Ahn Cuddy, was the first female artillery officer in the US Navy. His brother, Philip Ahn, was one of the first Asian-American actors in Hollywood, starring in more than 180 movies and TV shows. before her death in 1978. Outside of New Girl, Ahn’s acting credits included the films Battle Hymn, Prisoner of War, It Takes Two, Live Stinks, and Eyes of an Engel, and episodes of Gilmore Girls and The Golden Girls.

