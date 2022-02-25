New girlfriend? The Weeknd was seen with a well-known DJ

UNITED STATES. -The rapper The Weeknd was seen kissing his alleged girlfriend, Simi Khadra in the city of Las Vegas. This was in the framework of the singer’s birthday celebration, it seems that he is no longer afraid to hide the current relationship from him. The images of the event were taken by the TMZ portal.

In the images you can see how the young woman squeezed the singer’s face and then ended up kissing him. According to what the aforementioned medium reported, the kiss would have occurred around 2 in the morning. Both tried to hide from the people who were in the place wearing sunglasses, clearly for the paparazzi it was easy to identify them.

Simi is part of a DJ duo called Simi Hazeyou have probably met The Weeknd due to his musical career. Both were seen on several occasions dining in the city of The Angels, which sparked the rumor that they were dating. In any case, only now is there proof that there really is a more than friendly relationship between them.

The singer seems to have given love another chance.

It is that the singer likes to go out to eat with his friends, what happens is that he then has to face the relationship rumors. The same happened with Angelina Jolie, remember that they were commenting that they were dating romantically. They were seen leaving various restaurants in the city of The Angelsthen it became known that their meetings had to do with a possible participation of Jolie in the singer’s series.

TO The Weeknd He doesn’t like to talk about his love life and prefers to let people see him with their partners in public and draw their own conclusions. It may be that in upcoming important events we will see the singer accompanied by the renowned American DJ.