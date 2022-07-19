New girlfriend? They capture Johnny Depp in Italy with a woman with a look similar to ‘Mera’, by Amber Heard

Rome Italy.- While the actor Hollywood Johnny Depp prepares his return to the big screen, in Europe continues touring alongside the musician jeff beck with whom he recently released the album ’18’which they assure, has a theme dedicated to his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heard who won a trial on June 1, something for which the co-star of Aquaman You will have to pay your ex-partner the amount of $15 million of which he owes 10.

As legal matters are resolved, the 59-year-old actor has raised suspicions of having a new romance and not with his lawyer Camila Vazquez who was said, there could be something between the two, but with the one who was his French teacher, a woman whom Internet users have pointed out for her appearance since they say, she is very similar to that of the character ‘mere’the one Heard performed for DC Comics.

It was last Sunday when international media captured the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean arrive in Italy accompanied by his teacher, whom, by the way, he met while filming the tape Jeanne de Barry; however, those close to the actor insisted that the fact of having invited her to Depp’s presentation in this country it has nothing to do with romance but only between the two there is a good friendship.

“There is no romantic connection at all,” they stressed close to Depp.

So far the identity of the teacher is unknown. Photo: Page 6

In order to justify that the invitation was just a beautiful gesture, it was recalled that a few days ago the actor invited Vázquez and his partner to the concert he offered in Prague, something for which they were even seen chatting backstage, for which He remarked, the invitation to the actor’s French teacher was in the same way as with his lawyer and the actor is still single, while enjoying his return to the stage.

It should be noted that since he divorced Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has not been associated with any woman, even though the actress Winona Ryder declared that leaving him was one of the most painful stages of her life and this led her not to marry, statements that Depp overlooked because he has focused on promoting his projects, as happened with the announcement of the release of the tape Minamata which is available for now only in the United States.

Source: Tribune