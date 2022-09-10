New glasses with nanoprojectors promise to cure myopia through visual training

It is estimated that more than 32% of the world’s population has myopia.

With these glasses, the eye is trained to withstand the axial deformation of the eyeballs. Photo: Kubota Holdings.

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, diseases of the vision as the myopiaespecially in young people and children, are considered one of the great public health problems, to the point of considering it a ‘pandemic’.

And with the time people spend indoors or with electronic devices close to their eyes, problems with vision have been exacerbated in the population.

myopia in the world

A study published in Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science (IOVS) conducted in 2019, indicated that more than 32% of the world’s population has myopiaand estimates that in 2050, if the rate of progress continues, it will affect almost 60% of the global population, especially people in developed countries.

The myopia is a common disorder of vision in which the person can see objects that are close by clearly, but see objects that are far away blurry. It occurs when the shape of the eye causes light rays to bend (refract) incorrectly, focusing images in front of the retina instead of on the retina.

It is worth mentioning that the myopia it can manifest gradually or quickly, and often worsens during childhood and adolescence, and is often hereditary.

Glasses with nanoprojectors

Now there is a new possibility to completely reverse this condition with the new glasses Kubota Glass from the Japanese startup Kubota Pharmaceutical, recently launched on the market and whose objective is to cure myopia or reset the vision normal.

These glasses they use some nanoprojectors that shine some very small lights on the retina of the eyes to simulate blur at close range, forcing nearsighted people to focus on distant objects.

Myopia symptoms

The main symptoms caused by myopia are the vision blurring of distant objects, visual fatigue, headaches, the need to get closer to objects and straining the eyes to focus on objects.

The most common treatments to slow the progression of myopia in childhood include the use of glasses or contact lenses. Adults may also have surgery that changes the shape of your cornea so it can focus light more clearly.

vision training

With these glassesthe eye is trained to withstand the axial deformation of the eyeballs and its inventors claim that after a period of use, the action allows the eyeball to return to its normal shape and restore the vision.

The company explained that the recommended time to take the glasses is a couple of hours a day during a kind of visual training session: “Using the latest augmented reality technology, the glasses they create a kind of image environment that makes the person feel as if they are looking into the distance,” the company says.

Although long-term tests are still required to fully evaluate the effectiveness of these revolutionary glassesstudies carried out so far suggest that they are at least effective in slowing the progression of myopia. Kubota Glass has been approved as a medical device in Japan, the United States, and Taiwan and would cost more than $5,700.

Source consulted here.