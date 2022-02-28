New glitch allows you to duplicate any item in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including Kolog Seeds – Nintenderos

We get a curious and interesting publication related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. In this case we are talking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a newly found mirroring glitch.

Glitch in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

With the video that you have below, you can take a look at a trick to duplicate any object in the game, even Kolog Seeds! The steps to follow are these:

Go to any store, including Terry’s mobile store Drop the item you want to duplicate (or several if you want many) Make sure you don’t have more of that item in your inventory Pick up a multi-shot bow and shoot an electric arrow drop the bow Repeat steps 4 and 5 five or six times When Link starts to glitch in inventory (only his face is visible), hold as many common items as you can resume the game If you’ve done it right, Link will put the items in your inventory, but not in the outside world. Collect the bows (so you can replay the glitch) Talk to the merchant and sell the common items you have in your inventory Pick up the item you want to duplicate Go to your inventory and “unsave” common items This should replace them with copies of the duplicate item

The following video shows it in detail, also with a Kolog Seed:

When will we know more about the sequel to Breath of the Wild?

Below are some reasons why we didn’t see it in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. The direct left us with a lot of great announcements, but the sequel to Breath of the Wild didn’t show up.

Why? These would be the reasons that we could know:

There were fans who expected news of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 after the premiere of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but nevertheless Nintendo chose not to do this

On the one hand, they don’t think this absence should make us think that their release window has been pushed back.

They point out that it is practically certain that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be released after the end of the summer of 2022 and that is why they think that it would be at that time when Nintendo decided to give more importance to the title

As for a possible delay, they think that, on the other hand, it is strange that Nintendo has not given a more specific date for its release because Nintendo usually gives at least eight to ten months notice of an approximate date for its games. This would point to a release in November, December, or a delay to 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could also play a prominent role here. This title is confirmed for September 2022, while the biggest games of the year will be released at the end of October/November to take advantage of sales as gifts.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could fill that role, though Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 still has room for October, November, and December. Remember that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was released on December 1, 2017.

