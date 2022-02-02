New Gmail 2022 design: all the news

The new design of Gmail it will be phased in starting this February 2022 and will become the only option available to users during the second half of the year. The philosophy of the new look is that ofunification in a single environment of all Google communication services therefore not only e-mail, but also Chat, Meet and Spaces which will be accessible with a simple click from the icons on the left. What is there to know about the new Gmail design? Let’s take stock.

As told in the recent post on the official blog, the appointment will fall in exactly one week, or on February 8, 2022 with interested users who will be able to switch to the new Gmail design and with the possibility of being able to return to the old view at any time. Something already seen in the past, to leave some freedom to try the new products in a soft and not definitive way. In April, the platform change will take place automatically for everyone, but there will also be the possibility of returning to the old Gmail from the internal settings, while later in the year the old version will be permanently deleted, leaving only the new one.

The opt-in button to change the design of Gmail

As you can see from a quick glance at the widespread screenshot (see cover), the biggest change concerns the presence of the reference to Chat, Spaces and Meet on the left side with the Google productivity items that from being usually accessible from windows or links, they will take up more space and substance, with more fluid, linear and less confusing communication between the various environments. Also note the button at the top right to set your status visible to contacts. For the rest, the commands remain almost identical to the current version, so it shouldn’t be too complicated a restyling to be accepted by the audience of users, usually not inclined to affect their habits.