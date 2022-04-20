New government-Eni mission on African gas. Agreements are expected for another 5 billion cubic meters

Italy’s African campaign continues in search of new gas that can replace Russian supplies. Angola, Congo and (later) Mozambique are also targeted. The tour will take place today and tomorrow and after the already tested Algerian agreement, it will be up to Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Roberto Cingolani for Ecological Transition and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi to take home the result.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi – who had to forfeit the last one to have tested positive for Covid – has however already had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Congo, Dénis Sassou N’Guesso, in view of the mission to Brazzaville of his ministers which will define the bilateral partnership between today and tomorrow.

The agreements should all be ratified and defined tomorrow and if the government plays a representative role, Eni will be the operational and industrial arm of the mission. The goal is to ensure our country at least 5 billion additional cubic meters by next year, also developing a project already started by Eni in Congo and thus trying to make Italy independent from Gazprom supplies even before that, at European level, there is a single position on the payment of supplies.

According to rumors for 2023-2024 Eni will be able to have additional LNG that will come from the Eni project in Congo, which will gradually contribute to supplying up to about 5 billion cubic meters per year. Then Eni will have the opportunity to have other volumes of LNG from Angola and Mozambique. The gas extracted on site will be liquefied by Eni’s plants on site and transported by sea by ships that will take it to the Italian regasifiers (three for now) where it will be reconverted into gas and fed into the national network.

Looking at the gas situation as a whole, the first additional production will come from Algeria from the Tunisian and Algerian pipeline system, while other additional capacity could then arrive via the Greenstream from Libya. In Algeria and Libya Eni will be able to be faster and also carry out technical operations capable of increasing production from projects already underway. This production (Algeria and Libya) will be able to help us as early as next winter and progressively reach 9-11 billion cubic meters / year. Other LNG will then arrive from Egypt and Qatar which will contribute about 3 billion cubic meters in 2022 (3 billion cubic meters from Egypt were announced in 2022 for Italy and Europe, the part that will arrive in Italy will depend on the capacity of regasification and the effective demand of the country) and about 5 billion cubic meters in 2023. Finally, there is the national production that is trying to increase by about 2 billion cubic meters per year.

On the price front, gas closed down in Europe yesterday, with the arrival of spring temperatures while the war in Ukraine rages and the uncertainty over the payment of Russian supplies in rubles. In Amsterdam, prices closed at € 93.77 per MWh, down by 1.9% and after hitting a daily low of € 84.