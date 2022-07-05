New government in France, shooting in the United States, and fashion week in Paris

With a new government, ElisabethThick headedwill present its project to Parliament on Wednesday but, for lack of an absolute majority, will not engage its responsibility with a vote of confidence, at the risk of inflaming opposition. This vote, in accordance with article 50-1 of the Constitution, is not compulsory. On the right, Maurice Couve de Murville in 1968 and, on the left, Michel Rocard (1988), Edith Cresson (1991) and Pierre Bérégovoy (1992) for example did not engage the responsibility of thegovernment. Seven out of 27 Prime Ministers since 1959 have not taken this risk.