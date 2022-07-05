New government in France, shooting in the United States, and fashion week in Paris
Shooting in Copenhagen, collapse of a glacier in the Dolomites, Formula 1, Wimbledon, the Tour de France… Every day, find all the news through the work of photojournalists who travel the world. Thanks to the press agencies, always on the front line to cover major events, and to the journalists of the editorial staff of 20 minutes, from Lille to Marseille, via Bordeaux and Strasbourg, here is another look, in pictures, at the news of the last 24 hours.
Achievement : Olivier JUSZCZAK
With a new government, ElisabethThick headedwill present its project to Parliament on Wednesday but, for lack of an absolute majority, will not engage its responsibility with a vote of confidence, at the risk of inflaming opposition. This vote, in accordance with article 50-1 of the Constitution, is not compulsory. On the right, Maurice Couve de Murville in 1968 and, on the left, Michel Rocard (1988), Edith Cresson (1991) and Pierre Bérégovoy (1992) for example did not engage the responsibility of thegovernment. Seven out of 27 Prime Ministers since 1959 have not taken this risk.
Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting that left at least six people dead and 26 injured on Monday during a parade near Chicago for the American national holiday of July 4. The tragedy, in a country still reeling from a recent series of deadly shootings, took place in Highland Park, in the north of the United States.
The death toll from the tragedy of migrants found dead in an overheated truck in San Antonio, Texas has risen to 53 victims. Mexico, the United States, Honduras and Guatemala will coordinate their efforts “of cooperation and support” in the investigation led by the American authorities, announced the Mexican Embassy in the United States in a joint press release.
Her surreal outfits shocked nearly a century ago and her ideas now inspire style icons, Italian Elsa Schiaparelli is in the spotlight during Paris Haute Couture Week, which kicked off Monday with a theatrical fashion show by his house.
Harmony Tan, 115th in the world, then Alizé Cornet, 37th, were eliminated in quick succession on Monday in the knockout stages of Wimbledon where they were the last French women in the singles competition.
A shootout left three people dead and several injured on Sunday at a Copenhagen shopping center, according to police, who arrested a suspect, a 22-year-old Dane. The young man with a psychiatric history, armed according to witnesses with a large rifle, was arrested without violence shortly after the arrival of the police near the large Fields shopping mall, located between the city center and the airport from the Danish capital.
A huge block broke off Sunday afternoon from the Marmolada glacier, the largest in the Italian Alps, causing an avalanche that left at least six dead and eight injured. Search operations for possible survivors resumed on Monday after part of this glacier collapsed due to a heat wave.
On the third day of torrential rain, thousands of Sydney residents were called to evacuate their homes on Monday. Flooding rivers submerged swathes of land and torrents of water poured out of the main dam in Australia’s biggest metropolis.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday praised Hong Kong’s governance since its handover to Beijing, whose 25th anniversary he was celebrating, hailing a “true democracy” there, despite the crackdown on dissent for two years.
LFI deputy Eric Coquerel was elected Thursday to chair the Finance Committee of the National Assembly, a strategic position assigned to the opposition and hoped for by the RN. Moreover, he denounced in a forum at the JDD Sunday of “unfounded rumors” about his behavior towards women.
The halo, this titanium hoop placed above the cockpit of Formula 1 in order to protect the driver, again fulfilled its role on Sunday during the spectacular accident of the Chinese driver of Alfa Romeo Guanyu Zhou which occurred a few seconds after the start of the GP of Great Britain, at Silverstone. Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) won his first victory in Formula 1 this Sunday.
A very undecided sprint turned to the advantage of the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange), who won the third stage of the Tour de France, Sunday in Sönderborg, for the last Danish day in front of a crowd of spectators. Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo), second for the third time in a row, retained the leader’s yellow jersey after this 182 kilometer stage.
Alizé Cornet, 37th in the world, achieved the feat of beating world No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the third round of Wimbledon, thus ending the series of 37 consecutive victories of the Pole. “I don’t have the words … It reminds me of my victory against Serena (Williams) eight years ago on this same N.1 court which brings me luck”, commented the 32-year-old Frenchwoman hotly.