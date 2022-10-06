New “Grandchildren’s Law” is approved in Spain, legally recognized as the Democratic Memory Law

Finally, the approval of the new Democratic Memory Law (known as the Law of Grandchildren) by the Spanish Senate was made official.

It reinforces the State’s commitment to find people who disappeared during the civil war and the Franco regime. Likewise, it will allow the study of alleged violations of human rights in the period 1978-1983.

Tensions were on the surface during more than an hour of voting in the Iberian Senate. There were 128 votes in favor, 113 against and 18 abstentions.

The text of the new law has not undergone any modification with respect to the one approved in July by the deputies to Congress. This is synonymous with not having to return to the Lower House.

In addition to being official, the rule will come into force in the coming days, as soon as it is published in the Official State Gazette.

Some investiture partners support the law although they agree that it still “falls short”. “It’s a step in the right direction,” said Senator Gorka Elejabarrieta.

The other side of the coin is seen by Vox, Ciudadanos and UPN. They issue constant criticism because they believe that this law breaks the transition consensus.

The minister of the presidency, Félix Bolaños, considered that it is a humanitarian law that is with the victims and that would have deserved a broad consensus.

What does the new “Grandchildren’s Law” say?

The law is a deepening of its historical memory pair of 2007. It was approved approximately a year ago in the Council of Ministers and then Congress considered it. However, before the end of 2021, the government shelved it by not feeling enough support.

This law indicates, to the government itself, to create a technical commission that analyzes the alleged acts of violation of the rights of individuals. The period analyzed will be between the entry into force of the Constitution and December 31, 1983.

