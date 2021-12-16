new graphics engine from the creator of DayZ – Nerd4.life

DayZ developer, Bohemia Interactive, announced its new graphics engine, theEnfusion Engine, which will be used in the creation of all his future games.

The developer is currently using its Real Virtuality Engine for both Arma III and DayZ, but the new one Enfusion Engine it will offer updates across the board and will focus on scalability, performance, modifiability and better online connectivity. Bohemia’s new Enfusion Engine will be cross-platform and has been designed to run smoothly on consoles.

DayZ and Vigor will continue to be supported by the team. We don’t know what Bohemia is working on, but whatever it is we should expect it to be created with their new Enfusion Engine.

There official description of the engine has four macro-characteristics: