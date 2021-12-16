new graphics engine from the creator of DayZ – Nerd4.life
DayZ developer, Bohemia Interactive, announced its new graphics engine, theEnfusion Engine, which will be used in the creation of all his future games.
The developer is currently using its Real Virtuality Engine for both Arma III and DayZ, but the new one Enfusion Engine it will offer updates across the board and will focus on scalability, performance, modifiability and better online connectivity. Bohemia’s new Enfusion Engine will be cross-platform and has been designed to run smoothly on consoles.
DayZ and Vigor will continue to be supported by the team. We don’t know what Bohemia is working on, but whatever it is we should expect it to be created with their new Enfusion Engine.
There official description of the engine has four macro-characteristics:
- Flexible, scalable, fully cross-platform – Enfusion excels at building great open world games, but is intended to be used as a development engine for all kinds of projects.
- It looks good and works best – Enfusion uses updated rendering technology and multi-threading whenever possible. The new Enforce Script is faster, more capable and better at using memory.
- All tools, for all creators – Materials, textures, animation, sound, UI, localization – Enfusion tools cover the entire creative spectrum of game modding and development.
- Built for Online – Everything in Enfusion is made for the online gaming worlds typical of today’s market. The toolset includes access to backend online services and is built around a rich client-server architecture.