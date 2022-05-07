New guide for the adolescent with severe asthma

Marina Blanco, coordinator of the Separ Asthma Area.

Four learned societies, including the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ), launch the document of STAR Consensus (Process of transition of the adolescent with severe asthma) that constitutes the first roadmap in Spain so that the specialist teams of pediatrics Y Adults guarantee the Key aspects of the transition process from adolescent patients with severe asthma from pediatric to adult asthma units.

The preparation and launch of this important document is announced on the occasion of the world asthma day, which is celebrated this May 3, under the slogan ‘Closing gaps in asthma care’, and organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma. The Societies that have participated in the elaboration of this guide have been the Spanish Society of Clinical Immunology, Allergology and Pediatric Asthma (SEICAP), the society Spanish Pediatric Pulmonology (Senp), the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (Seaic) and Separate.

For this, a survey of 61 issues based on the clinical guidelines for other chronic pathologies, which cover aspects of planning, transition, preparation, effective transfer and follow-up of patients with different diseases. And the level of consensus between 98 experts using the Delphi method (9-point Likert scale), in two rounds. Of the 98 experts surveyed, there have been 25 pulmonologists, 24 allergists and 49 pediatricians.

“This Consensus document presents a clear guide to help professionals carry out the transition of the adolescent patients with severe asthma from pediatric units to adult units, since they will continue to require medical care. But, in addition, it aims empower teens with this disease so that they know their disease, self-care and when they need and should ask for medical help in a crisis”, explains navy whitepulmonologist, coordinator of the Separ Asthma Area.

Individualized plan and monitoring of patients with asthma

The panelists highlighted that, in addition to working to achieve the autonomy of the adolescent patient, it was also important to develop an individualized plan and identify the key factors in the family environment that can influence this transition. This process comprises three stages: preparation or planning, transfer, which must be effective, and follow-up.

“The process of transition of patients from pediatric to adult specialists is complex due to the moment in which it should be carried out, adolescence with all its problems, mainly adherence to the doctor’s recommendations, and due to the particular organizational characteristics of hospital centers. For this reason, the existence of a written consensus with the main points to be achieved during it is of paramount importance in chronic diseases such as severe asthma”, he explains. Joan Figuerola Muletpresident of the SENP, who also signs this scientific article.

Self-care, the key to maintaining asthma control

Regarding the stage of preparationthere was 90 percent agreement that pediatricians should start the transition process and 92 percent that it should be done with an individualized plan. In 11 of 12 questions regarding the empowerment of the adolescent patients with asthma the panelists reached consensus (98 percent and 85 percent in the different rounds). Pediatric specialists should educate and prepare them in the management of the disease, detection of exacerbations, adherence to treatment and healthy lifestyles.

“If we can get adolescent patients to assimilate how important it is to self care to achieve good control of asthma, we will achieve adults with good therapeutic adherence. Let us remember that good therapeutic compliance is a pending issue in the case of many chronic patients such as adult asthmatics. If we get adolescents to take responsibility for their asthma, we will be able to achieve adults with good control of the symptoms of their disease and, therefore, fewer crises”, highlights Blanco.