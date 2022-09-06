New hair color trend 2022

Before you get lost in the variety of blonde shades, let’s answer a popular question: what is platinum blonde? Platinum blonde is the lightest shade in the blonde hair color chart. It is a cool-toned whitish color that is suitable for pale and fair skin tones. Platinum blonde looks fabulous with any eye color, but it’s magical on brunette and blue-eyed women. This color has always been around and we have seen famous people wear it to perfection.

Platinum Blonde Guidelines:

Try Blonde Wigs: The truth is, some women don’t look great with blonde hair. To find out if you are not one of these women, first try on a blonde wig. It’s painless and totally worthwhile, because once you see yourself as a blonde, you’ll know whether to go that route or not.

Consider Your Skin Tone: The fact is, women with cool skin tones always look better with platinum blonde hair than women with warm skin tones.

What about tanning? Do you tan easily? The thing is, dark tanned skin doesn’t always look great with icy platinum blonde hair.

Your natural hair color: If you have dark hair and want to go blonde, you should know that blonde hair requires special maintenance. The roots of your hair will constantly show your natural color. There’s no doubt about it, so think twice if you’re ready for such hard work and commitment.

The condition of your hair: Last but not least, you need to consider the condition of your hair. If your hair is thin and fragile, there is no way it will be able to withstand all chemical bleaching processes, and that’s why you should strengthen your hair before trying to go platinum.

Billie Eilish’s “retro Hollywood” blondeness:

After revealing that she ditched her lime green roots and black lengths for a brand new bleached blonde look last year, the internet has officially gone wild over Billie Eilish's new look. The singer traded her grunge roots for a "retro Hollywood" blonde cut, but according to Eilish's colorist Lissa Renn, the entire process took six weeks to achieve the Grammy winner's shiny new golden blonde. Although it takes time, Eilish's hair transformation proves that even the darkest of hair dyes can turn blonde if you put enough time and effort into it. Billie had her scalp bleached to get that extreme Hollywood blonde look, it's very 70's retro, which I love," says Harriet Muldoon, colorist at Larry King. It's a total makeover and the best throwback color! To create this look, I use Redken Flash Lift Bonder Inside, Redken Shades EQ and make sure to treat hair that's been heavily bleached with the new Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate range. This range allows customers to "have it all" without fear of irreversible damage.

Icy white is in fashion:

Icy white hair is still hot for 2022. But if you want to avoid getting a haircut after bleaching it, you need to do it right. Talk to your hairstylist about what you want – how blonde you want to be and if you’re willing to change the shape of your hair, says Nicola, bleaching damages your hair, so most of the time you’ll have to cut a decent amount of hair to keep it healthy. What if you’re not ready to go through the mill? Ask your hairdresser to use Olaplex when dyeing your hair to keep it in good condition – you’ll have less need to cut your hair after bleaching. It also all depends on your hair history: “The blondeness of your hair after bleaching depends on what you’ve done to your hair in the last three years,” says Nicola. Use sulfate-free shampoo and purple shampoo once a week to remove all traces of copper. Once your hair is bleached, you will only need to wash it once a week, as all the natural oils produced by your scalp will be absorbed by your hair,” says Nicola.