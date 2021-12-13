New haircuts over 50 winter 2022, the bob and the lob by Julia Roberts

This is the best time to discover the new ones cuts from hair ideal for women over 50, to welcome in the best way the winter 2022. In particular, the lob recently brought by Julia Roberts.

Hair cuts trends over 50 for winter 2022

Julia Roberts opted for a lob that comes from behind. On this hair there are also very light scaling. As for the styling, the actress created a very natural wavy crease. The look of maxi sunglasses and a vitamin-colored wool cap complete the look. This hairstyle gives Julia a very youthful look and therefore can be considered by all women over 50.

Advice

The lob of the actress turns out to be really very light. The hair in question is ideal sporty and independent, but which still wants to have a very feminine style. This medium length is also perfect for doing many hairstyles, like a mini bun or a small ponytail. On the lob in question you can create light strings, to always have a nice movement and to be easier to manage. To create a wavy style like the one shown by the actress, a volumizing mousse must be applied to the hair. At this point you can work the hair using the hair dryer and brush. To further define the waves, an iron is ideal: in this case it is better to apply a heat protector on the hair.

New hair cuts over 50 winter 2022

Jennifer Lopez in the movie “Marry Me” wears a super smooth bob with a laser cut that comes to the shoulders. The actress also combined a side parting, to complete the hairstyle in the best possible way. The women over 50 they can also choose a helmet that reaches the jaw. As for styling, soft waves can be made. In this long roundup of haircuts, even a bob with the side tuft cannot be missing, perfect for having a very mysterious look. To achieve flawless hair it is always better to rely on your trusted hairdresser. All the women over 50 they have no more excuses and can choose the haircut that suits them best.