New Hampshire Governor Says Trump Is ‘Crazy’

The Governor of New Hampshirethe republican Chris Sununusaid donald trump he is “insane” and joked that if the former Republican president were admitted to a psychiatric hospital, “he would not come out.”

Sununu lashed out at Trump during the Gridiron Club spring dinner on Saturday night, an annual gathering in Washington that features skits and sarcastic speeches by Democrats, Republicans and journalists against the political elite.

“He’s (expletive) crazy!” declared Sununu, who also mocked the Democrats and himself.

He said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who is reportedly due to sign a deal soon to join MSNBC, should ask for her pay upfront considering the network’s ratings.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, speaking on behalf of Democrats at the dinner, said he hadn’t heard a “Republican use this much profanity since the Nixon administration.”

“But I must say that Governor Sununu’s eloquent blasphemy is the kind of insurrection the GOP needs today,” Raskin said.

The acting president usually attends the event. President Joe Biden, who spent the weekend in his home state of Delaware, was not in attendance but did send a video message.

