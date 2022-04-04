New Hampshire Republican governor says Trump ‘is crazy’

Washington — Governor of New Hampshire, Republican Chris Sununusaid donald trump he is “insane” and joked that if the former Republican president were admitted to a psychiatric hospital, “he would not come out.”

Sununu lashed out at Trump during the Gridiron Club spring dinner on Saturday night, an annual gathering in Washington that features skits and sarcastic speeches by Democrats, Republicans and journalists against the political elite.

“He’s (expletive) crazy!”declared Sununu, who also mocked the Democrats and himself.

He said that the White House press secretary, Jen Psakiwho is reportedly set to sign a deal soon to join MSNBC, should ask for his pay up front, considering the network’s ratings.

representative jamie raskin of Maryland, who spoke on behalf of Democrats at the dinner, said he hadn’t heard a “Republican use this much profanity since the Nixon administration.”

“But I must say that Governor Sununu’s eloquent blasphemy is the kind of insurrection that the Republican Party needs today.”Raskin said.

The acting president usually attends the event. President Joe Bidenwho spent the weekend in his home state of Delaware, did not show up but did send a video message.