new headquarters for 1,000 people in Manchester – Nerd4.life

Cloud Imperium Games, the independent studio working on Star Citizen and Squadron 42, announced a massive growth plan that will begin with the opening of one new headquarters in Manchester which will host a team of 1,000 people within the next few years.

The studio complex will open its doors in May next year and will initially house Cloud Imperium Games’ 400 employees currently located at its headquarters in Wilmslow, Cheshire. From that moment on, a rapid expansion of the studio will begin, which it counts on create 700 job positions by the end of 2023. Below is a shot of the new Imperium Cloud Games headquarters.

The new Manchester headquarters of Cloud Imperium Games

The new Manchester headquarters of Cloud Imperium Games

Among the positions sought we find programmers, artists, animators, screenwriters, designers, producers and specialists in the sound sector, with the aim of welcoming the new headquarters in Manchester as a whole 1,000 employees by the end of 2026.

This massive expansion is underpinned by Star Citizen’s massive crowdfunding campaign, which recently crossed the $ 400 million mark and will undoubtedly bring benefits to the game, as well as Squadron 42 and any future Cloud projects. Imperium Games.

