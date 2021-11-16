new headquarters in Milan (The Sign) and jobs

The two buildings that make up the NTT Data headquarters in Milan have been inaugurated: 16 thousand square meters with zero impact in the “The Sign” business center, in the Iulm university area. The Japanese multinational, mainly engaged in the field of consultancy and services to telecommunications, manufacturing and healthcare companies, is also planning to inaugurate two offices in Rome and one in Turin, Naples and Cosenza, for an equal investment in Italy. to two hundred million euros.

Ntt Data’s top managers also announced the launch of a hiring plan in Italy of over five thousand people by 2025. The inauguration was attended by, among others, the CEO of Italy and Emea of ​​NT Data, Walter Ruffinoni, and the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala.

“The new Milanese headquarters – commented Ruffinoni – represents not only the desire to continue investing and hiring in Italy, but is also a manifesto of our vision for the future of work that sees environments adapt to the new needs of people. The way being in the office is changing, it is necessary to consider it as a place of relationship in which to foster the creative exchange, which is the basis of any innovation “.