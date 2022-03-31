New health card, changes and when we will receive it

What are the innovations introduced by the new health card and when will we start receiving it at home on the initiative of the MeF and the Revenue Agency.

New health card, there is the go-ahead decreed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. And the novelties concern above all a renewed graphics, with a more modern layout and which gives a feeling of greater national unity. In fact, the logo of one’s own Region of origin will no longer appear in the new health card.

But this is only one of the features that we will be able to find in the new health card. Which, however, is already underway, with the entry into force indicated in March. All personal identification documents, both new and produced following a renewal for the expiry date.

The tax code will also be incorporated into the new health card, as has already happened for a while. Then there are the traditional references to the person, also useful for the purpose of recognition in some cases. And therefore name, surname, date of birth, gender, expiration date and place of birth with relative province.

New health card, how and when we will receive it

On the other side of the new card here is instead the classic magnetic stripe, together with a barcode, the country of origin issuing the document and other identifiers of a technical nature. Also in this case the health card will be sent home by post.

In this case it will be the duty of the Inland Revenue to identify the correct residential or domicile address, based on what is reported in the Tax Register. Therefore, in the event of a change of residence or domicile, this must be duly communicated to the office in charge.

As usual, the health card will also continue to act as a tax code, with the introduction of the same which replaced the latter starting from 1 January 2004. The validity of the card will continue to be six years and the obtaining and renewal will be completely free as always.

The card’s main function is to provide health insurance and access to health services of the member states of the European Union as well as those of Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein