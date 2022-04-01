New Health Card, revolution from this year

Health card, changes and news are coming that will concern this important personal document that has replaced the tax code.

Among the innovations coming with the new health card a more modern layout.

New Health Card, the news

At the initiative of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MeF), and the Revenue Agency, some innovations have been introduced on the new health card we will have to start receiving it at home.

Among the innovations in sight regarding the health card, one new design which has a modern aspect that gives the document a more “national” personality.

From 1 March 2022 lhe new widespread health card is in any case made up of a plasticized support the size of a credit card. Through this document you can access the services of the National Health Service, such as, for example, laboratory tests or hospitalizations.

In addition to this, it also serves as a tax code as well as from National Service Cardso as to have access to the various portals of the Public Administration through the specific reader.

In addition, there are classic references of the subject, these too useful for the purpose of recognition in some cases. Therefore, name, surname, date of birth, sex, starting date and place of birth with annexed province.

In renewed graphics, some symbols are absent when compared with the previous version. Furthermore, for those who live and reside in the province of Bolzano, there are inscriptions both in Italian and in German.

Identification data, magnetic stripe, validity

On the other side of the new card, on the other hand, there is the classic magnetic strip. This is accompanied by a barcode, the state that issued the document and other identification data of a technical nature. Furthermore, also in this case the health card can be delivered to the house by post.

In the specific case it will be competence of the Revenue Agency identify the correct residence or domicile address, as reported in the Tax Register.

For obvious reasons, if there is a change in the domicile as well as in the residence, this must be promptly communicated to the competent office.

The validity period of the card remains stable at six years. Its acquisition as well as its subsequent update will remain, as always, completely free of charge.

The main function of the card is to insure against diseases and to be able to take advantage of health care treatments in the member countries of the European Union. As well as those of Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.