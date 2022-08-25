new ‘health center’ against the digital divide

Given the situation of solitary confinement that many households livemainly rural, due to the lack of Internet coverage in their areas or its low speed, a study has been proposed to study the feasibility of using libraries as access points for telemedicine services.

In this way, the inhabitants of these places could turn to them for consultations and, therefore, expand their health coverage. Through numerous surveys and 12 interviews with physicians who provide telemedicine services, the response has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

This concern for accessibility of these remote medicine services increased with the arrival of Covid-19, when almost all medical consultations were carried out digitally. This revealed the difficulties in using this service not only in rural areas, but also in urban areas among people with a lack of computer skills.

Video calls substantially improve health care in telemedicine

To deal with this inequality, many libraries began offering spaces for residents to have video calls with their doctor, which proved to have numerous advantages. First of all, because of the free and easy access, as well as the advice that can be received from a librarian who knows how to use new technologies. Likewise, the distance of most of the population to a library is usually much less than the distance they would have to travel to attend some consultations, mainly if they are from specialists.

Asked if, after the forced experience, they were in favor of this system, 80% of those surveyed for this study agreed with the existence of this kind of access in public libraries. This is due, mainly, to the cases they have had of patients who found it difficult to go to consultation and to those who have been able to provide better health care.

One of the key reasons for this improvement is that public libraries the patient can make video calls and this makes the examination much more complete that only by audio. Without this possibility of access, many would remain with the telephone as the only means of remote consultation and the quality of it would worsen.

The privacy of libraries, the only doubt of doctors

Even so, the main concern of the toilets was the degree of privacy of this type of visit, as well as the ability of patients to use digital tools correctly. Many clinicians are unfamiliar with the privacy systems found in some modern libraries, such as freestanding soundproof kiosks, white noise machines, and exclusive use of private meeting rooms.

However, some physicians highlighted that on certain occasions a public center could be even more private than the homes themselves of patients, for example, in the case of gender violence. For this reason, the study suggests that health organizations include libraries in their planning.

Finally, it is worth remembering that, in the United States, people who live in communities with less access to the Internet have significantly higher rates of mortality from cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. Therefore, easy and free access to telemedicine in the form of video calls would help bridge the digital divide and could make a big difference to your healthespecially in the chronically ill, and, in the long run, in their life expectancy.