New health indications for people from Ukraine

Ulss Dolomiti has activated two public health hubs dedicated to people from Ukraine to:

• the issue of the STP card (Foreigner temporarily present) to each Ukrainian refugee;

• verification of the covid and non-covid vaccination status and the consequent administration of the necessary vaccinations;

• verification by screening for tuberculous risk.

The two Hubs serving the two districts of Belluno and Feltre are active from today respectively:

• at the covid-point of the Belluno hospital (prefabricated south side) every day (excluding Sundays) from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm

• at the Vaccination Hub at the Palaskating in Sedico every day (except Saturday) from 10.00 to 13.00.

A team composed of a hygienist, two expert health workers, any cultural mediators and administrative support figures will be active in the two hubs indicated above.

The two public health hubs work in a network with the five Ulss Dolomiti coivid-points and with family doctors and pediatricians engaged in basic health care.

In summary, for each person coming from Ukraine entering our provincial territory, the following public health path is foreseen:

execution of the entry buffer in one of the 5 active covid-points (within 24 hours):

• Marshes drive-in: from Monday to Sunday from 8.30 to 12.30

• Feltre drive-in: Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 12.30

• Agordo drive-in: Tuesday – Thursday – Saturday from 8.30 to 10.00

• Tai di Cadore drive-in: Tuesday – Thursday – Saturday from 13.30 to 15.30

• Cortina Codivilla-Putti hospital: from Monday to Saturday from 8 to 15.00 registration in the registry of the patients of the subject subjected to swab with generation of the Stp code (Foreigner temporarily present) delivery of the Stp card in one of the two public health hubs with simultaneous verification of the vaccination status, administration of the necessary vaccinations and control of tuberculous risk.

The refugees found positive to the entry swab and their close contacts will be taken care of by the covid crisis unit of the Department of Prevention with application of isolation / quarantine. Refugees tested negative to the entry swab must, for the 5 days following the swab, maintain self-surveillance and wear an Ffp2 mask (provided free of charge at the covid-point).

For any detailed information on the above, the following contact details remain active:

• email: ucraina@aulss1.veneto.it

• telephone: 0437/514343 from 8.00 to 20.00 7 days a week

Basic health care for Ukrainian refugees will be guaranteed by the network of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice (see attached lists) below.

For urgent health emergencies, hospital emergency rooms and the 118 network are active.