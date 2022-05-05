New Health Master’s Degree in Clinical Imaging and Ultrasound from AMIR

Manuel Delgado.

The academy AMIR Y udima offer a new master’s degree in its portfolio of postgraduate programs for medina professionals. Specifically, it is the Master in Clinical Image and Ultrasoundunder the direction of Manuel Delgado.

According to Delgado, comprehensive patient care is an indicator of the quality of clinical practice. “Today imaging tests are a very accessible resourcewith multiple indications, which provide fundamental information in the clinical management of the patient”, he explains.

In this regard, it points out that the great variety of image modalities that exist and the constant technological progress to which they are subjected make it essential to medical imaging training, not only radiologistsbut of any specialty, since this knowledge will provide them with great help to adequately address the problem posed by the patient.

The training provided by the Master in Clinical Imaging and Ultrasound will help to know what the fundamentals of imaging tests and the main indications, allowing the clinician to assess whether the examination is within normal limits, or even interpret findings that may be justified by a specific pathology.

Knowledge of the anatomy and the most frequent pathological entities, divided by organs and systems, and explained by professionals in the field with a large number of real cases, ensures greater precision and certainty in clinical diagnosis.

Ultrasound is an imaging technique that uses ultrasound to acquire images of the interior of the human body. It is a very operator-dependent, harmless technique that does not use radiation, is cheap and accessible, and is present today in many clinical consultations, whether in specialized care centers or in hospitals. Knowledge of its physical bases and of normal and abnormal findings allows its use and allows the clinician to make a more accurate and rapid diagnosis.

Medical imaging training helps select the appropriate imaging technique based on the clinical scenario. The doctor will be able to interpret the imaging findings based on a systematic reading and recognize the important findings to propose a differential diagnosis and, based on the other clinical parameters, make a final diagnosis, which will result in patients being able to receive complete and therefore higher quality.

What professional opportunities does the Master have?

“Today, the training provided by the Master’s Degree in Clinical Imaging is essential for any graduate in Medicine, not only for radiologists,” says Delgado.

Due to the great implication of radiological findings in patient management and the important and constant technological progress in the different imaging modalities (such as CT or Magnetic Resonance), an updated knowledge of them is essential.

The theme is arranged in different blocks, divided by organs and systems, meticulously organized so that you can expand your knowledge regarding indications for imaging tests and what information we can obtain from each of them. With this master’s degree you will be able to interpret when a study is normal as well as the characteristic imaging findings of many frequent pathological entities in clinical practice.

The ultrasound It is a very accessible and relatively inexpensive technique, increasingly available in public and private outpatient clinics and hospitals. Knowledge of its bases and clinical applications, as well as the excellent classes provided by experts in the field, will allow you to use ultrasound in clinical practice, thus expanding your portfolio of services and your curriculum in a very significant way.

You will have a wide variety of real clinical cases with which we will analyze the key findings and comment on the most frequent mistakes to avoid.

How is the enrollment in this master’s degree?

Interested professionals can have more information at the following link and, in case they want more information, there is a contact form which they must fill out so that in a period of no more than 24 hours, the AMIR service team will contact.