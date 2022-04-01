New Health Program, comparison with nurses. Toma: “Hospitals will be strengthened”

The commissioner and the sub-commissioner ad acta for Health, Donato Toma and Giacomo Papa, together with the Director for Health of the Molise Region, Lolita Gallo, met the representatives of the Order of nursing professions at Palazzo Vitale as part of the preparatory consultation action. to the elaboration of the new Operational Program 2022-2024.

At the center of the discussion, on a preliminary basis, the Ministerial Decree 71, the increase of the National Fund for personnel resources and the Ministerial Decree 70, under review.

With reference to the new health planning, the conservation of the current types of hospitals in the area was confirmed with the appropriate upgrades. There was also talk of time dependent networks and territorial medicine.

Toma has announced an upcoming meeting with the regional health authority, which has the task of translating the Program system into operation.

Satisfaction was expressed by the Order’s delegation, in the opinion of which the meeting highlighted an organization capable of guaranteeing the right to health of citizens for both acute and chronic conditions.