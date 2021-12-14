new heroine, monster and game areas revealed – Nerd4.life

Via a blog post, Square Enix and Team Ninja have unveiled new information related to action RPG Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Specifically, a new heroine, a new character, a monster and some areas were shown, accompanied by images.

Waiting for the event of 18 December 2021 dedicated to Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, we can find out the first details on Sophia, the fifth heroine of the Light who will join the character team under our control. The official description reads, in translation: “This warrior has the same unshakable belief as Jack and his friends: they must defeat Chaos. She joins the group on their journey.”

Sophia, character from Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Then let’s see details on Astos, new character of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. The official description reads: “The dark elf king, Astos, lives in the Western Bastion. He is said to know the location of the crystals. Although he has a certain beauty, he has a pestilent air. He seems to know about Jack and the others. . ”

Astos, character from Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

We are then introduced to the monster Tiamat. The description reads: “This multi-headed monstrosity is the Wind Demon. It attacks directly using its long necks and tail and can also use the attacks of the Wind element, Whirlwind and Tempest. One attack in particular that you will need to watch out for. it’s Macro Burst, where Tiamat’s breath radiates from her multiple mouths. ”

We then have the opportunity to see some of the game areas that we can explore within Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. There will be the Western Bastion, “an ancient castle that bears the marks of war. This place shares a deep bond with a certain ruler; a despot skilled in cunning and artifice, who has taken tyranny to its extremes. Be careful, for as you explore the Western Bastion, giant arrows will fly towards you! You will have to be careful and avoid them as you make your way. ”

Western Bastion

We will then have the opportunity to explore the Crystal Mirage, “a beautiful translucent tower that rises above the trees deep in the forest. There are many devices that react to magic, and it is no small feat to reach the higher levels.”

Crystal Mirage

Finally, we will be able to explore the Flying Fortress: “As the name suggests, it is a castle that towers high in the sky. Inside the fortress, there are many remnants of an advanced civilization, including mechanical contraptions. Apparently, the wind crystal can be found in the innermost area. ”

Flying Fortress

Tell us, what do you think of these new features of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin?