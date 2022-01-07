The European stock exchanges closed a new positive session, instead it was a new weak session for the US equity markets. The stock exchanges on both sides of the Atlantic have been traveling at different speeds since the beginning of the year and this data suggests a particular scenario.

The Milan stock exchange closed the session up after a cautious start, setting a new record for the year and for the last 13 years. New high for Piazza Affari and for 3 stocks that posted record gains on the stock market, shares belonging to the basket of blue chips.

Two-speed EU and US equity markets

Even today, like yesterday, the European stock exchanges have started cautiously. Probably the negative closing of the Chinese stock exchanges and the slight increase of 0.1% in the Nikkei 225 index affected the starting prices. Then the purchases in the markets became more intense and the prices of the indices started to rise. Around lunchtime they stabilized at the highest levels of the day and finished trading near the highs of the session. At the end of the day, the Euro Stoxx 50 index closed with a gain of 0.5%. The German stock market rose by 0.7% and that of Paris by 0.8%, while London has to be content with a rise of 0.1%.

At the time of the close of the European equity markets, the indices on Wall Street were mixed. The Dow Jones was up slightly while the S & P500 and Nasdaq were down. If the Dow Jones and the S & P500 in the last few sessions have made new highs, the technological index has been in constant decline for a week. The speculation among analysts is that professional investors are easing positions from major tech stocks to move towards cheaper stocks. The rise in European stock indices in recent sessions suggests that the move is towards the shares of the Old Continent.

New high for Piazza Affari and for 3 stocks that have achieved record gains on the Stock Exchange

The Milan stock exchange closed the session up by 0.7%, the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) finished at 28,162 points. On the main basket of the top 40 stocks, only 11 shares closed lower and only one with a loss of more than one percentage point. Instead, 13 blue chips finished the session with a rise of more than 1% and the top 3 for performance gained over 4%.

Iveco for the second consecutive session was the best stock with an increase of more than 6%, Pirelli gained 5.2% and Stellantis 4.2%. It should be noted that all three stocks belong to the automotive sector, which has been performing well for a few days.

