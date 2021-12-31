new, highly-curated assets of an old build are leaking online

Although still far from its market debut, Starfield is among the most anticipated games of 2022 by players Xbox. Todd Howard has recently ensured great progress in the development of Starfield, and everything would therefore suggest that the work Bethesda there will be an appointment set for next November 11 on PC And Xbox Series X / S.

Waiting to see the promising sci-fi Action / RPG in action again, new images regarding old game builds: in truth they are simple images related to asset used in the first stages of development dating back to 2018 and therefore not indicative of the final product or the most advanced development stages, which show us in detail the attention to detail of each element used by the developers, even the purely scenic ones such as the huge golden dome that appears in one of the photos.

Since then, Starfield has made major strides in its creation and promises to be huge in terms of content. A recent artwork by Starfield showed us a mysterious cave with an evocative design, but among the scenarios there will also be an extraterrestrial jungle, as well as numerous planets to explore, as already confirmed in the past by Bethesda.

How high are your expectations of Starfield?