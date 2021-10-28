New highs in Bitcoin’s hash rate eliminate all traces of the mining ban in China

Bitcoin (BTC) has virtually wiped out all traces of the mining ban, which caused its hash rate to drop by 50% this year.

According to the most recent estimates, the network’s hash rate returned to May levels, just before China outlawed the Bitcoin mining industry.

The hash rate cancels the correction

Five months into the start of the largest migration in Bitcoin history, the network’s fundamentals have seen a strong recovery.

With a sharp rise that began after the miners moved to other countries, the uptrend in hash rate and network difficulty is approaching a decisive point.

While impossible to measure in definitive terms, it appears that the hash rate has offset the consequences of the ban in China, doubling from the low it hit months ago.

Likewise, The mining difficulty is expected to increase by 5.7% next week, returning at a distance of 4,000 billion from its all-time high of 25,000 billion.

Additionally, Bitcoin will record the eighth consecutive difficulty increase for the first time since 2018.

“The hash rate was higher than today for only another 6 days in history,” commented Charles Edwards, founder of the Capriole investment company.

“We are approaching new all-time highs for network security, almost unbelievable.”

Bitcoin hash rate chart. Source: Blockchain.com

Bitcoin has gained 50% since May, as several sources suggest that forces China is starting to regret the decision.

Trend in mining signals a maximum potential

Meanwhile, another analysis has questioned the sustainability of Bitcoin’s current price action.

After the correction of BTC / USD to $ 58,000, Miner cost data suggests local high potential based on historical patterns:

“Miner Revenue / Hash Rate, shows the cost of producing a marginal unit of BTC per hash. In the past, tests of blue trend lines as resistance have coincided with price spikes. Will we see something similar again? “

However, in the last few months miners do not seem to be in any hurry to sell the earned coins, continuing the accumulation trend.