New highway code. Fines, scooters, parking lots, mopeds: the news

Rome, 4 November 2021 – New highway code, here is the mini-reform. The Infrastructure decree has also passed the examination of the Senate, the government has placed the confidence, as it was in the forecasts. The changes were approved with 190 yes, 34 no and no abstentions. In the ‘omnibus’ provision on infrastructure and transport, there is a part dedicated to the new rules of mobility. Come on scooters to parking lots to mobile phones to pink paper, level crossings and penalties for sexist advertisements: that’s what changes. The change will have to happen by 10 November. For that date, in fact, the decree must be compulsorily converted into law, under penalty of forfeiture. “This law enters into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Gazette”, is specified in the text. The amendments had already been voted on Room. The Senate welcomed them without modifications.

Mobile phones driving

Skip the sting, no suspension of the driving license e super fine for those who are caught using a mobile phone while driving, even for the first time. The Grillini asked for penalties of up to almost two thousand euros (2,588 for two violations in two years). Instead nothing. Only change: the list of prohibited tools has been extended. In fact, “smartphones, laptops, notebooks, tablets and similar devices have been added that involve, even temporarily, the removal of the hands from the wheel”. no smoking, which had always been approached to the theme of ‘distraction’. Giordano Biserni, president ofAsaps, it is critical. “The reform does not touch the sensitive nerves of security. No suspension of the driving license on the first violation of the use of the mobile phone while driving after at least five years of promises; nothing on the ‘drug meter’ with a wait that has now exceeded eleven years after the failure introduction of a device that certifies the intake of drugs before driving, as required by law 120/2010 “.









Pink parking spaces

Here come the pink stalls. Stopover free for pregnant women or parents with a child up to two years of age. They will have a special badge, called ‘pink permit’. But it is not specified whether the minor should be on board. For insiders, so there is a risk of abuse.

Disabled parking

The decree pays special attention to this chapter. Double the fine for those who occupy a space illegally (penalties from 168 to 672 euros). AND the points deducted are tripled from the license for the ‘squatters’, they will be six (today there are 2). But even those who, despite having the right to parking, do not observe the rules will be fined and will lose three points. From 1 January the disabled will also be able to take advantage the blue stripes, for free, if the reserved seats are occupied.

Fines

But how is the money used for the fines? How many times have we asked ourselves this question. Now, it guarantees Simone Baldelli of Forza Italia – which has been insisting on the subject for years – local authorities will not only have to publish an annual report on the destination of the related revenues but will also have the obligation to disclose such data on their institutional website.









Scooters

New speed limits for the new means of electric mobility. That they will be able to travel to 6 km / h in pedestrian areas (this is already the case today) and to 20 km / h in all other cases (instead of 25 Km / h as it is now). Obligation to arrows And brakes from 1 July 2022. Vehicles already in circulation will have to adapt by January 1, 2024. Skip thehelmet obligation for adults (it remains only for minors). The vehicles can only be conducted by people who have reached the age of 14. Circulation on the sidewalks is prohibited, in that case it is only allowed to drive them by hand. It is forbidden to drive in the wrong direction except in the two-way cycle streets. The parking areas must be identified by the Municipalities.

But the means will also be able to travel on provincial and state roads? “Outside the town if perhaps there is a cycling route”, is the caption of the grillino Diego De Lorenzis.

By moped or motorcycle without a helmet

Passenger without helmet on motorcycles and mopeds: will be fined also the conductentand, whatever the age of the person being transported.









driving license

The pink sheet will last a year and no longer just six months. The driving test can be repeated three times (today only two).

Wildlife

In the approved provision, the subjects who design and carry out works for road, motorway and railway infrastructures are required to provide complementary works to allow the safe passage of wildlife in the areas where their presence is greater in the territory.