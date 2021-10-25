New Historic High for Cardano and Strengthens its Position

The three altcoins have seen renewed interest from cryptocurrency enthusiasts since Bitcoin has been stuck in a side phase for some time. The price of Solana and Luna has risen by more than 40% in the past 48 hours and all three “Ethereum killers” have reached a new all-time high.

A big update for Cardano is coming

Cardano compared to the other two altcoins has the lowest price but enjoys the highest market capitalization. The recent series of announcements from Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the blockchain company behind Cardano, and CEO Charles Hoskinson have led to greater anticipation of the functionality of smart contracts in the trading community.

IOHK recently shared a developer update with detailed advancement of Alonzo’s hard fork and smart contract functionality tests on Twitter.

This update will be called ERC-20 and will be launched on 12 September as part of the long-awaited update introduced shortly before.

With this new tool, investors are stunned with excitement after last week’s impressive rally to new all-time highs. The developer of the blockchain explained that users of Ethereum-based tokens will switch to enjoy the benefits of Cardano’s transaction capacity and lower fees as soon as the new tool is implemented.