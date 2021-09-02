New Historic High for Cardano and Strengthens its Position

The crypto community’s interest in Cardano peaked before the launch of its new smart contract feature. This has strengthened its position as the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, thanks to ADA’s price increase of nearly 20% on the last day and is currently in price consolidation mode.

Cardano emerged as the largest cryptocurrency to hit a new all-time high after more than $ 1 trillion was wiped out in the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks. ADA is accompanied by rivals SOL and LUNA in its race to power decentralized applications on its blockchain, in direct competition with Ethereum.

The three altcoins have seen renewed interest from cryptocurrency enthusiasts since Bitcoin has been stuck in a side phase for some time. The price of Solana and Luna has risen by more than 40% in the past 48 hours and all three “Ethereum killers” have reached a new all-time high.

A big update for Cardano is coming

Cardano compared to the other two altcoins has the lowest price but enjoys the highest market capitalization. The recent series of announcements from Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the blockchain company behind Cardano, and CEO Charles Hoskinson have led to greater anticipation of the functionality of smart contracts in the trading community.

IOHK recently shared a developer update with detailed advancement of Alonzo’s hard fork and smart contract functionality tests on Twitter.

This update will be called ERC-20 and will be launched on 12 September as part of the long-awaited update introduced shortly before.

With this new tool, investors are stunned with excitement after last week’s impressive rally to new all-time highs. The developer of the blockchain explained that users of Ethereum-based tokens will switch to enjoy the benefits of Cardano’s transaction capacity and lower fees as soon as the new tool is implemented.

Techno-Graphic Analysis of Cardano

Compared to the July 2021 low of $ 1, Cardano’s historic rise to $ 2.72 ousted Binance Coin as the third most capitalized cryptocurrency. The ADA price gained 150% in less than 50 days.

The sensational rally that began in the second half of July is clearly evident on the weekly chart. Now what can happen?

A physiological and timid retracement could begin, touching the $ 2.30 / $ 2.40 zone corresponding to the old historical high zone and then resuming the bullish run and forming new historical highs. Forecasts for the end of 2021 according to analysts? $ 4.13.

