New home: America already knows where it will play during the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium

Azteca Stadium, home of America and Cruz Azul

May 02, 2022 5:58 p.m.

The America club ended his participation in the regular phase of the tournament Closure 2022. When many believed that the team from Coapa was not going to qualify due to the bad start to the season, the Eagles took flight in a big way and little by little they climbed positions in the classification.

More news from Liga MX:

The curious fact that puts America as champion

B.Under the command of Fernando Ortiz, América went from last place to fight for a place in the league. But if that wasn’t enough, the Eagles had some luck, because on matchday 17 they got the results they needed to place themselves among the first four places in the table and avoid the playoffs. That was achieved after a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium.

Now with the ticket in hand, America will have a slight rest of almost a week and a half, since the duels corresponding to the repechage will be played next weekend. Although they no longer have that pressure, there was another pending related to their future on the courts.

The Azteca Stadium will undergo remodeling

As is known, Mexico will be one of the venues for the 2026 World Cup and the Azteca Stadium could be one of the venues that hosts some matches. For this, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will be remodeled to meet the requirements requested by FIFA, so América and Cruz Azul will have to find another stadium for their duels at home.

Barça Stadium, the safest option

Although there is still no official statement, various media have assured that both the Eagles and the Celestes will move momentarily to the Azulgrana Stadium, during the time in which the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium is done.

The home of Atlante would open the doors to the other teams in the capital, marking the return of Cruz Azul to what had been their field for many years. It is not yet known when the change would take place, but construction in the two-time World Cup would begin on December 11, so this could be the last tournament that Azteca hosts Liga MX matches.

Azulgrana Stadium, home of Atlante

Before this became known, rumors circulated that America had thought of the University Olympic Stadium as a venue to host their home games, but there was a refusal by the feline institution. Having the doors of Ciudad Universitaria closed, those from Coapa had to think about the Azulgrana Stadium, which is smaller compared to the home of the Pumas.

If the announcement is made official, said venue could have two games per week, so the directives of America, Cruz Azul and Atlante They will have to find a way for the field to withstand several matches, both from Liga MX as well as the Expansion League.

More news from Liga MX:

He is three times as good as Aquino, but Ortiz sends him to the U-20