New homes arrive for 1 euro in Palermo, and they will be the most beautiful of all

How do you know where the new 1 euro houses will arrive? Well, the 1 euro houses are sold on the decision of the municipal administrations, who want to put the vacant, uninhabited and abandoned houses back on the real estate market as soon as possible. So, in theory, without an official communication from the municipalities, we cannot know if there will really be new homes for sale at such a low price. Yet, in reality, there is a way to know in advance.

In Sambuca, a Sicilian village in the province of Agrigento but much closer to the city of Palermo, something new and very significant has happened: the 1 euro houses have been a huge success.

The news of the new citizens of Sambuca, often foreigners, including Americans, who were happy and very satisfied with their new homes, renovated and now restored to their former glory, is circulating right now. The Ansa agency has published an article in which, among other things, the success of the first 1 euro houses in Sambuca is told and the beauty of the houses sold for 1 euro is shown.

Gonzalo AzumendiGetty Images

Looking at the new luster given to Sambuca by the 1 euro houses, one wonders if it is not the unequivocal signal of the arrival of other, new, 1 euro houses in the area.

On the other hand we are very close to Palermo, the territory of Sambuca and the neighboring countries is of breathtaking beauty and there are hundreds of people who, from all over the world, would like to buy their home here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io