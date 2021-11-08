New Honda NT1100 2022: how is it going, strengths and weaknesses

Research by Honda revealed – especially in Northern Europe – an unsatisfied demand for touring bikes in the most traditional sense of the term: 17 “wheels, great comfort, no off-road ambitions, low saddle. Another relevant parameter that emerged was the price: it had to be affordable. . The manufacturer’s answer is the NT1100, a bike that condenses the characteristics of the more classic tourers into a modern package. Broadly speaking it can be defined as a crossover. In fact, much of the chassis and engine are in common with the Africa Twin , the suspensions have generous travel, the handlebars are wide and the torso, when driving, is almost perpendicular to the ground. However, the sportiness that characterizes little or much more or less all the competitors with similar characteristics (Yamaha Tracer 9, Kawasaki Versys 1000 , BMW F 900 XR) leaves room on the NT for a superior attention to comfort and practicality. so welcoming (and reasonable in the distance from the ground), such a strong ability to digest roughness, such effective aerodynamic protection, such high-speed stability. Not to mention the possibility of having the DCT, the double clutch automatic transmission that works very well. The logical implication is a character a little more oriented to tourism than to “gunshot” gaits. Attention: that with the NT you can keep remarkable rhythms is out of the question. As a good Honda it enjoys an appreciable balance and is neutral, precise, balanced both in the tight and on the fast. And the engine is brilliant, especially when used from the mids up. However, if you start from the premise crossover = sporty with high handlebars you end up, figuratively, off-road. The remarkable effectiveness of NT is based on smoothness, stability. It is a very fast bike on any route, much faster than the sleek look suggests. This does not detract from the suspension that is more attentive to comfort than to the management of the “murderous” braking. Furthermore, the handling is only good and the light on the ground is discreet, things that lead to drawing a TT-style trajectories a bit wider than ideal. All this does not mean that the overall balance between efficiency and comfort is excellent; undoubtedly among the best qualities of this interesting new proposal.