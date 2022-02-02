New Horizons at launch in the UK – Nerd4.life

First really positive data for Pokémon Legends: Arceuswhich according to what was reported by Christopher Dring of Games Industry, managed to sell more copies from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the week of launch in the UK.

The data is particularly interesting because it shows the growth of Nintendo Switch in the territory, where it continues to grind records. Dring also revealed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is fifth by volume of sales among store launches in the last two years, which leads him to wonder how much The Pokémon Company is worth on the current market (only by personal speculation, it is clear that not It’s on sale).

Someone in the comments tried to argue that the comparison between the two games would not be feasible because Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in full pandemic and may have sold multiple copies digitally. Dring, which unlike those who comment at random on the internet, has the data provided by GfK, a company that has been monitoring the English market for years, then pointed out that the latest Animal Crossing made a big result in stores at launch. : It was one of the Nintendo Switch millet launches. In a certain sense, the comparison is not only possible, but due.

It is not difficult to predict that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will also have done very well on the Japanese and American markets, territories where the franchise has always proved very strong.