New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise will be the first and only paid DLC – Nerd4.life

A few days after the debut of Happy Home Paradise, the expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo has confirmed that this is the “first and only” paid DLC, which would seem to sanction the end of the post-launch support of the exclusive Nintendo Switch.

Next week will be packed with news for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. In fact, the full-bodied will be available on Friday 5 November Update 2.00, the latest free update for the game, which will introduce an avalanche of new items, including furniture, hairstyles, clothes and much more, new activities, functions, as well as game mechanics.

The Happy New Home Paradise expansion will also debut on the same day. This is an expansion that can be purchased at a price of 24.99 euros and included in the Nintendo Switch Online subscription + Additional package. The DLC introduces a new archipelago where players will be able to build beautiful vacation homes for all the inhabitants and share their creations in the “Network of Beautiful Homes”.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, in the DLC we will be able to build the vacation homes of our dreams

With a statement sent to the IGN editorial team, a Nintendo representative confirmed that Happy New Home Paradise will be the only paid expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, also reiterating that Update 2.00 will be the latest free update.

Loading... Advertisements

“The free update we launch on November 5th will be the last major update with free content,” says the Nintendo spokesperson. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gaming experience where the player joins the Casimira Vacanze team and helps fulfill their customers’ wishes. It is a major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and offers a distinct and different gameplay. So it makes sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. “

This means we won’t see any additional paid DLCs or free updates with new content after November 5th. However, this does not exclude the arrival of any “minor” patches to fix bugs and various problems.