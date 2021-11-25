New hospital appointments in Frosinone Alatri: the primary doctors of Medicine

New assignments to the hospitals of Frosinone and Alatri.

“After the great work done for Covid-19, the two competitions announced for the complex structures of the medical area are concluded”, reads a note from the strategic management of the ASL. The medical unit of Frosinone with 61 beds will be led by Dr. Bruna Venturi. The doctor has practiced as an employee of the Usl company since 1992, as a fellow since 1989, in the medical department of the Frosinone hospital. Former president of Lilt (Italian League for the Fight against Cancer) in the five-year period 2000-2005 and competent doctor of an industrial company of great prestige in our territory.

“I thank the entire management for the work of reorganizing and improving the health services of our company and I will do my best to honor the task entrusted to me in the best possible way”. Medicina di Alatri with 54 beds will be led by Dr. Rosalba Cipriani. The latter achieved with honors a degree in medicine and surgery, a specialization in Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, as well as a PhD in Endocrinological and Metabolic Sciences, at the University of Rome “Sapienza”. He has conducted research projects in collaboration with several Italian universities, producing several scientific publications.

He is a lecturer in Internal Medicine (under contract) at the Tor Vergata University of Rome in the degree course in Nursing Sciences. He actively collaborates with various scientific societies of internal medicine.

Since 2004 he has been working in the NHS and for more than a year has headed the Department of Internal Medicine in Alatri. At the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It will be my commitment to lead the medical department of Alatri to the maximum of professional skills and I would like to underline that pursuing the profession of doctor was a choice dictated by passion”.