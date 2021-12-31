New hybrid Xbox and PC console on sale now

We talked about it when the project was still this: a project. But now the production of the Xbox Pc hybrid console has begun.

From Australia came the announcement that the accessory called XScreen is finally available for the pre-order all over the world. Italy included. And now your Xbox Series S takes a well-deserved revenge on its big but nowhere to be found Series X sibling by transforming itself into a gaming PC you can take wherever you want.

To take wherever you want as long as there is a power outlet of course. Because XScreen allows you to play with the console without having to connect to a TV, and without having to argue with other family members therefore, but still needs an outlet to power the screen and console.

XScreen, the hybrid between Xbox and PC without an app

Check out the first ever video of the the production model #xScreen for #XboxSeriesS!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Full video @ https://t.co/Jlx4MLfuM7 Order now @ https://t.co/I5JnSid8KE pic.twitter.com/p3ZCox74PR – UPspec Gaming 🎮 xScreen for Xbox Series S (@UPspecGaming) December 26, 2021

Microsoft aims and we know to have Xbox games on whatever has a screen and this is the function of the apps designed for smartphones and tablets (and tomorrow for the best performing smart TVs) that allows you to play while taking the controller with you and that’s it.

But not everyone has a tablet capable of running games in the cloud well and it is to this audience that the Australian is targeting. UpSpecGaming, company that deals with inventing and producing unique accessories for gaming. A few months ago we intercepted the news that they had in mind to produce a screen to be combined with the Xbox Series S to allow you to play without using the TV.

And now the news arrives from the site that production has started and it is possible to do the pre-order. The price in dollars is 249.99, with the current exchange rate we are around 220 euros. It is not cheap but costs less than a TV or a screen and allows you to play even without an internet connection unlike the app.

Read also -> Abandoned developers make yet another official announcement

Read also -> Playstation exclusive soon on Xbox, check the date

On Twitter, the reception has been positive and what perhaps we need to ask ourselves now is whether Microsoft will find this accessory somewhat intrusive as Sony does whenever someone comes within a meter of their consoles and tries to change or add something. There should be no problems in our opinion. The screen is an added piece that does not take advantage of any Microsoft patent even if for the care of the design it seems an official accessory even managing to have the same tone of white as the console.