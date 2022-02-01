New Hyundai TUCSON ready for adventure in the movie Uncharted by Sony Pictures

“Beast”, the concept specially created and inspired by TUCSON, will be among the protagonists of Uncharted , Sony Pictures’ next film in cinemas exclusively from February 11 in the UK and February 18 in the US

, Sony Pictures’ next film in cinemas exclusively from February 11 in the UK and February 18 in the US In Italy, the film, distributed by Warner Bros Entertainment Italia, will be exclusively in cinemas from February 17th

Hyundai’s global marketing campaign includes a new TV spot dedicated to TUCSON, starring actor Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Uncharted is the second film in the Hyundai-Sony Pictures strategic partnership, following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man ™: No Way Home

New Hyundai TUCSON will show off its versatile capabilities and futuristic design in the film Uncharted, the next film from Sony Pictures. Adding thrill and excitement to the adventure will be the bespoke “Beast” concept.

In addition to TUCSON “Beast”, well-known series models such as New Hyundai TUCSON, Genesis G90, Genesis G80 and Genesis GV80, will make an appearance in the film, which is scheduled to premiere on February 11 in the UK and February 18 in the UK. United States and other countries.

“The new TUCSON is a high-performance SUV, ready for the challenge and adventure of a treasure hunt,” said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai’s Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division. “Uncharted is a saga with millions of fans around the world and we are thrilled to showcase the power and technology of our vehicles in creative and film-friendly ways from Sony Pictures. Our recent collaboration with Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a huge success in promoting IONIQ 5 and TUCSON, and we look forward to continuing the momentum with Uncharted“.

Sony Pictures’ action-adventure film is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, Uncharted, by Naughty Dog. In the film, street thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a chest lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What begins as a robbery for the duo becomes a mad rush to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), according to whom he and his family are the legitimate heirs. If Nate and Sully can crack the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they can find a five billion dollar treasure and possibly even Nate’s long-missing brother, but only if they learn to work together.

The Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California, and Sony Pictures collaborated on the design of the TUCSON “Beast” concept, which features rugged exteriors with reinforced bumpers, tires and other “outdoor-ready” features that enhance the raid of hunting. treasure.

“The Hyundai team has created a fun and global campaign that perfectly reflects the adventurous tone of Uncharted and further underscores why they are such exceptional partners, ”said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As part of its marketing efforts for the film, Hyundai launched an international TV commercial with Tom Holland and a series of digital and on-site promotional activities. The 60-second spot, Car Wash, sees Holland, as Nathan Drake, arrive at a local car wash with his TUCSON covered in mud and filled with various treasure hunt tools and artifacts. While his car is being washed, Nathan relaxes at the car wash until TUCSON is clean and ready for her next adventure. A 30-second television version will air as part of the most watched television programs in the United States, Europe, Korea and other global markets throughout February 2022.

Countryside Uncharted Hyundai was born from the multi-picture global promotional partnership that the company entered into with Sony Pictures in May 2020 to show Hyundai’s vision of human-centered mobility through product and technology innovations. It also follows Hyundai’s successful partnership with Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the ten highest grossing films of all time, currently still in theaters.

Subsequently, Hyundai will also be present in Spider-Man ™: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the sequel to the critically acclaimed and Academy Award®-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is scheduled to premiere in October 2022.

Information on Uncharted

In the film, street thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a chest lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What begins as a robbery for the duo becomes a mad rush to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can crack the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they can find a five billion dollar treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-missing brother… but only if they can work together.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Story of Rafe Lee Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker. Based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog. Produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad. Executive producers are Ruben Fleischer, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Tom Holland, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The film also stars Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

