New image of Bullet Train, the new action comedy with Brad Pitt that hits theaters this summer

This summer the action and the laughs will run at high speed with Bullet Traina new movie based on the Japanese novel Mary Beetle of Kotaro Isaka and that has the direction of David Leitchfilmmaker behind movies like John Wick, Deadpool 2 and Atomic.

The plot of this action comedy revolves around five assassins whose paths cross inside the Shinkanshen (also known as the Bullet Train) in Tokyo, generating different conflicts during their journey to Morioka.

The objective of all of them will be to get hold of a mysterious briefcase, where they will have to face each other in order to successfully complete their mission. But only one of them will emerge victorious.

After having seen the official trailer for Bullet Train, now the Fandango medium has exclusively shared a new image of bullet trainwhich you can take a look at a little further down.

The cast of Bullet Train consists of the actors Brad Pitt (Babylon, The Lost City, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Joey King (The In Between, The Princess, Calls), Aaron Taylor Johnson (Kraven the Hunter, The King’s Man: The First Mission), Zazie Beetz (Joker, Nine Days), Andrew Kōji (Snake Eyes: The Origin, Warrior) and Brian Tyree Henry (Red, White, Water, Godzilla vs. Kong).

They complete the cast Michael Shannon (Amsterdam, Abandoned), Logan Lerman (Hunters, Shirley), Sandra Bullock (The lost city, blindly), Masi Oka (Megalodon, Heroes Reborn), Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick Chapter 4), Miraj Grbic (The Accursed), bad bunny (The dead), Johanna Watts (The Price for Silence) and Pasha D. Lychnikoff (No Exit).

Under the screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, Bullet Train is produced by 87North, CTB Inc, Fuqua Films and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The film Bullet Train will be released in cinemas in Spain on July 22, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend these 10 good action movies that have gone unnoticed.