New image of Ms. Marvel, with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) ready to become the heroine of Marvel

Kamala Khan knows that she will have to hide her identity while playing Ms. Marvel in the new photo of the Disney Plus series.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a couple of junior characters this 2022 to give the roster a refreshing touch. One of them will be kamala khanthe protagonist of Ms. Marvel, the next Disney Plus UCM series.

Iman Vellani will debut in the UCM through the series about this Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City who will go from being a staunch fan of Captain Marvel to having powers herself with which to protect the innocent.

The advances of Ms. Marvel have, however, left some criticism in their wake. In the comics, Kamala Khan gains her inhuman powers from the Earth Mist.. However, the series has shown that Kamala receives her powers from some bracelets that allow him to control the cosmic power.

Be that as it may, Ms. Marvel will narrate the origin story of the character of Iman Vellani in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new image from the series shared by Total Film shows Kamala, in traditional Pakistani attire, staring at the mask with which she hides her identity when she dons her superhero costume.

A smile of complicity and enthusiasm appears on the young woman’s face as she contemplates the mask. Ms. Marvel will be just Kamala Khan’s first chapter in the MCU. It is confirmed that the character will appear in The Marvels, along with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Photon (Teyonah Parris).

The other young addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will arrive next week. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce in the MCU Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

But, before we dive into the multiverse, we have an unavoidable stop next Wednesday with the final episode of Moon Knight. Oscar Isaac gave 200% in the penultimate episode of the series. You can take a look at our review of one of the best chapters that Marvel Studios has given birth to on Disney Plus.

What do you expect from Ms. Marvel? Are you looking forward to Kamala Khan landing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?