New image of Natalie Portman as Thor wielding Mjolnir

Over the last few months we have been eagerly receiving all the data we could get on Thor: Love and Thunder. From fanarts that imagined Natalie Portman as Thor to official toys that revealed the new suit that the Marvel hero would wear in the film.

A couple of weeks ago we were able to enjoy the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder to stop speculating about what their characters would look like in the final cut, but the trailer was too short and the shots were too short.

Empire magazine has shared a exclusive image of Thor: Love and Thunder in which we can recreate ourselves in the gleaming costumes of its protagonists. We leave you with the image below:

In the photograph we see Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth dressed in the Thor costume. In addition to having the Thunder God outfit, Jane Foster is also shown wielding Mjolnir.. For its part, Thor does not wield the Stormbreakerthe weapon he had been using in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

It’s been about eight yearsexplained Taika Waititithe film’s director, about the character of Jane. She’s had a completely different life, and then the love of your life shows up on the scene, and now he’s dressed like you. It’s really crazy for Thor.

I didn’t know we were going to use the story of the character from mighty thor until we started working on the story itself. She was writing and I thought, “Wouldn’t it be great if Jane came back into the story?”

Taika Waititi added that the return of Jane Foster as a character surrounded by scientific equipment who stays on Earth doing nothing while Thor is flyingwhose only concern is to think about when Thor will return. That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.