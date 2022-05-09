Entertainment

New image of The Invisible Agent, with Ryan Gosling playing Court Gentry in the Netflix movie

Ryan Gosling will have to escape from the intelligence agency in The Invisible Agent, the ambitious Netflix movie directed by the Russo brothers.

Netflix has found a valuable asset in russo brothers. The directors of Avengers Endgame and many other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a break from superhero movies and jumped into the more traditional action thriller.

In addition to producing Tyler Rake (Extraction) and its sequel, the Russo brothers have directed what is, to date, the most expensive movie in Netflix history: The invisible agent (The Gray Man).

This adaptation of Mark Greaney novels bills itself as a fast-paced spy thriller with a star-studded cast. This includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, or Jessica Henwickamong others.

Gosling brings to life Court Gentrya controversial CIA operative known in code as Saw Six. Once upon a time, he was a mercenary authorized by the agency to eliminate targets with impunity.

Now, however, the tables have turned… he is the target. The agency has sent a team to hunt him down. This group is led by an old partner of Gentry, Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans (Daggers in the back).

Through Empire magazine’s coverage of The Invisible Agent comes a new image of Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six. It is clear that Court Gentry is not going to allow himself to be caught without a fight.

The only help Sierra Six will get is from the agent. Danny Mirandawho will be in charge of giving life Anne of Arms (No time to die). Will it be enough help for Gentry to prove his innocence?

the unseen agent

The invisible agent will be released in limited theaters on June 15, 2022. It will be already on July 22 when the film lands in the Netflix catalog for all your subscribers.

The Russo brothers’ film is just the latest star-studded project to be patronized by Netflix. Films such as Red Alert or Don’t look up have shown that the platform is strongly committed to cinema aimed at the general public.

