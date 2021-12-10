new images and details from Square Enix – Nerd4.life

One of the Forspoken characters

Square Enix has published some new images and shared some new ones details from Forspoken, his highly anticipated action game. The occasion was the publication of the new trailer, which took place during The Game Awards 2021.

Surely you have seen it if you spent the night with us. But no more chatter and we see the images collected in a rich one gallery:

Let’s read the description of the Forspoken images:

The new action-packed gameplay images in the trailer show how Frey’s mission to Athia will lead her to discover various locations in which she will learn how to use her. parkour magic to travel through this unknown land in a fluid and fast way. Also seen are some of the magical abilities she will use to fight Athia’s wild beasts she encounters along her path, including the newly revealed Doom Zombies and Jabberwock.

Players also met a new Forspoken character, Tantha Prav, the wicked crazed witch played by The Walking Dead actress Pollyanna McIntosh. “It was incredible to play Tantha Prav, and I can’t wait for the players to meet her and get to know her as Frey sees her: an unstoppable, remorseless force of nature, full of secrets.” McIntosh said. “She will prove to be a ruthless opponent for the players who follow Frey on her journey to the land of Athia.”

Details of the Digital Deluxe Edition, bookable from today:

Rare Resource Kit (included only in the Digital Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 5);

Mini artbook (digital download);

Mini-soundtrack (digital download);

Prequel DLC “Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust”.

Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will also receive the following items:

Unlimited Cloak, Symbol Combo Necklace, Nails Haptic Support and Starter Crafting Kit (PS5);

Elite Cloak, Spooky Combo Necklace and Prismatic Blast (PC) nails.

Before leaving, we remind you that the release of Forspoken is scheduled for May 24, 2022 on PC and PS5. The PC version will be available for purchase from Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store.