new images and the soundtrack from the streaming celebrating 10 years of Skyrim – Nerd4.life

Starfield, a new artwork featuring a spaceship

During the celebratory stream to celebrate ten years of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda played part of the soundtrack from Starfield, also showing a handful of new images of the game. You can hear and see it all in the recording below (the Starfield part starts after 51 minutes).

Composed by Inon Zur, historical author of video game soundtracks, Starfield’s music seems truly evocative, at least from what we could hear. The images, on the other hand, show different settings, as well as various spaceships and suggest that Bethesda’s space adventure could be really vast. We’ll see, since nothing has been seen of the gameplay for now.

Starfield: a new artwork

Starfield: a new artwork showing one of the cities that can be visited

Starfield: a new artwork

Bethesda has promised that it will release the complete recording of the concert in the coming days.

For the rest we remind you that Starfield has been announced for PC and Xbox Series X and S. La release date of the game was set for 11 November 2022, which is exactly one year from now.