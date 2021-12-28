new images for the FPS in the style of BioShock in a Soviet setting – Nerd4.life

Atomic Heart returns to show itself in some new images, published through Twitter by Jamie Moran, content creator on YouTube, which show some settings and situations of this interesting and particular BioShock-style FPS in a pseudo-Soviet setting.

The images show some of the settings that characterize the scenarios of the game, although it is not yet clear whether they are actual screenshots or in-engine scenes, although we now have a somewhat clearer idea of ​​what they are.

In fact, we saw a new gameplay trailer for Atomic Heart for E3 2021 and, again last summer, the Mundfish team talked about the release date, the endings and the PS4 version of the game, which is being progressively defined. .

The new images do not show particularly new elements, to tell the truth, but rather different perspectives of scenarios and settings already seen previously.

There isn’t one yet exit date for Atomic Heart yet it seems that a possible second chapter is already practically confirmed, to underline the oddities of this title which immediately seemed very promising but equally mysterious, also as regards the state of work and the health of the project, given the scarce information emerged so far.

In the meantime, let’s see these four images of Atomic Heart, in the hope that 2022 will be the right year to see the Mundfish game in its definitive version.