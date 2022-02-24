New images from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

I shared on your networks!

In the run-up to the premiere of a new trailer, the posters of the main characters were released.

On April 14, Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets, a new installment of the saga created by JK Rowling, will hit theaters, and ahead of the expected premiere this Tuesday, the official posters of the main characters were published and it was also announced that today Thursday 24th a new trailer will be released.

“Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to take control of the Wizarding World. Unable to stop it on his own, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander with the task of leading a fearless group of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle pastry chef on a dangerous mission. They will meet old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with so much at stake, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?” Reads the synopsis published on Wizarding World, the official site of Rowling’s sagas, in which they also anticipate that the interference of the world will be seen. magic in World War II and the protagonists will visit several countries, such as Germany, China and Bhutan.

But beyond the joy of fans of the magical world, the film was turned into a scandal as a result of the incorporation of the Danish Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the villain Gellert Grendelwald, a role that previously belonged to Johnny Depp.

After the first two films, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean decided to abandon filming after losing the legal battle with The Sun newspaper, which called him a “wife beater” for the complaint that his ex-partner Amber Heard had filed for domestic violence. gender.

Given the attacks, memes and criticism from people around the world that he received after the first trailer was published, Mikkelsen decided to cut his losses and close his Instagram account for a few days, since his last post had been the advance of the film, but evidently did not receive the responses he expected.

The truth is that in order to judge his work, beyond prejudice, we will have to wait for the premiere on the big screen.