New images from the Disney+ series, ‘Ms. Marvel’, introduce Kamala’s powers and more

USA.- A handful of new images have been released from the upcoming and long-awaited series of Disney+ Ms Marvel, in which stands out kamala khan showing off their powers, the world of superhero fandom, and much more.

The new images come from Empire’s recent coverage of the series, and show the actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in a variety of places, including what appears to be floating in the sky and ready to unleash some of her powers. In another image, it appears that Khan is putting on something of a show, dressed fully in Captain Marvel cosplay, while the people behind her are also dressed in a variety of different Captain Marvel-themed outfits. Captain Marvel.

take a look at thes new images of Ms. Marvel below:

Ms. Marvel stars newcomer Iman Vellani, making her acting debut as Kamala Khan, also marking the live-action debut of the fan-favorite Marvel character. Along with Vellani are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer Y Nimra Bucha.

The series features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani girl from Jersey City,” reads the official synopsis. “Aspiring artist, avid gamer, and voracious fanfiction writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers and one in particular, the Avengers. Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she has always admired.

Ms. Marvel is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.

Following the series, Vellani’s teen heroine will be seen in Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, starring Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, which is slated for release on July 28, 2023.