Entertainment

New images from the set of Fast and Furious 10

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 51 1 minute read

Loved by many and hated by others, this has been the history of the saga of Fast and Furiouswhich will be coming to an end with the tenth installment, of which we already have new images of shooting set.

There are few details about the plot that will close the movie saga, but we know that the most important characters in history will be back at the end, as is the case with Helen Mirren.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 51 1 minute read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez revives her silver dress in a photo with Cara Delevigne

8 mins ago

Mercato: New lead for Cristiano Ronaldo after PSG and OM rumors?

8 mins ago

Dakota Johnson will play Julia Carpenter

19 mins ago

Demi Lovato allegedly grossly shamed by co-star and friend

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button