New images from the set of Fast and Furious 10

Loved by many and hated by others, this has been the history of the saga of Fast and Furiouswhich will be coming to an end with the tenth installment, of which we already have new images of shooting set.

There are few details about the plot that will close the movie saga, but we know that the most important characters in history will be back at the end, as is the case with Helen Mirren.

In the images spread by “Digital Spy” we can see Mirren beside Vin Diesel at Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome, where the two actors are seen embracing, as well as another image of the actress taking the protagonist’s cheek.

This will be the fourth film in a row Mirren within the universe of Fast and furious; the first one was in the eighth installment, followed by her participation in the spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw”. In the ninth tape, the most recent, she had a small appearance.

Everything points to the role of Mirrencalled Queenie, will be an important character for the end of the saga, as she has shown a kind of mother role for Dominic Toretto.

The tenth and final installment of Fast and furious It will be divided into two parts, with the first part premiering next year. Other cast members are Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, in addition to including new faces such as Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa or Brie Larson, whose role is not yet known.

At the moment, the tape is in recording in Italy under the command of Louis Leterrier, who took over the direction of the film after the previous person in charge got off the ship.

The premiere of the first part of the closure of Fast and furious is planned to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

JAP