New images of Debanhi Escobar are known inside the taxi that took her before her death

The painful and tragic death of Debanhi Escobar, the Mexican who was photographed taking a taxi before disappearing and later being found dead, continues to generate outrage around the world and leaves family members in doubt, since the authorities have not yet managed to fully clarify what happened.

It is the moment that even the parents of the deceased girl have not understood how she disappeared for 10 days and then was found lifeless in a motel in Nuevo León in Mexico. At that time, the last photo of the 18-year-old girl was the image that went viral and was captured by the taxi driver who picked her up after leaving a party on April 9.

According to the version made known by the friends of the young Mexican, they had been the ones who requested the transport service with a person who was trusted by them and who works with digital platforms. But she exactly that route she did on her own and not through an application.

Since the 18-year-old girl got into the taxi, it is completely unknown and is the subject of investigation by the Mexican authorities. Nevertheless, The first information that was known is that there would have been an argument between Debanhi and the driver, so she decided to get off in the middle of the road completely alone. Reason why the driver took the photo and shared it with friends.

With all this known and in the midst of the investigations, some images of the teenager were known inside the taxi before what happened. The photos were shared by the Mexican media Millennium and the car can be seen parked right in front of where the girl was with her friends around 4 am on the day of the disappearance.

Debanhi Escobar would have been a victim inside the car. Photo: Millennium Mexico. – Photo: Photo: Millennium Mexico.

The Mexican journalist when sharing the images mentioned: “You see the driver, who according to the investigation folder, extended his right arm to the height of the woman’s chest.”

This information from the journalist is supported by the statement of Mario Escobar, father of the deceased girl, who days before had said that his daughter had been the victim of harassment in the vehicle and for that reason she had gotten out and was left completely alone. drift on the road.

“There is a video in which the taxi driver appears, (…) you can see how my daughter Debanhi gets into his taxi. Before appearing in the photo that we all know, there is a moment when the taxi driver extends his hand to my daughter’s breasts, and from there, I suppose, that my daughter could not stand the harassment”, Escobar told the Mexican media.

After getting out of the car, the young woman would have walked several meters until she passed in front of a transport company, according to local security cameras. At that time it was already 4:25 in the morning, at which time she would have headed for the Nueva Castilla motel.

From that moment it was not known exactly what happened, since Deputy Prosecutor Luis Enrique Orozco also stated that there were videos of the woman walking alone inside the motel. So it is expected that in the next few days she can be clarified as she was found dead with a strong skull contusion in the motel cistern.