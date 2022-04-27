new images of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

The Dunkirk actor and the Midsommar actress are teaming up for a film directed by Olivia Wilde. Learn all about the trailer that will be released very soon!

The great reception of Booksmart meant the impetus for Olivia Wilde Continue your career behind the scenes. In this sense, very soon she will return in the role of director of Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller set in 1950 that has just presented a new image of Harry Styles Y Florence Pughtwo relatively new figures in the industry but who year after year join more than ambitious projects.

While Harry Styles debuted with dunkirk (Netflix) by Christopher Nolan and has now been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals (Disney+), Florence Pugh stood out in productions such as midsummer (Netflix), Little Women (Prime Video) and also works at Kevin Feige’s company from Black Widow (Disney+). But, now, they will put superheroes aside to get fully involved in a period film.

Don’t Worry Darling filming ended some time ago and fans of this duo can’t wait to see the first official preview. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde – who maintains an affair with Styles from work on the set – published a photo in which the protagonists look into each other’s eyes in bed, almost like a perfect couple. As reported by Variety, the trailer is already a fact and, although it is not yet available to the public, it begins with this same scene.

“The footage opens with Styles and Pugh’s characters curled up in bed. ‘You and me?’, she asks her husband. ‘Forever. You and me’, he answers”, assures the media that managed to access the official advance that will soon be published on the channels of Warner Bros. It is that the film introduces a couple who live in an idyllic experimental community in which luxury is superfluous. While she plays a happy housewife, he is a suspicious man working on a project that could change the world, but he could also be hiding disturbing secrets.

Variety assures that the scenes of the trailer continue with the character of Styles screaming in a car, moments of mistrust in the couple and a few sex scenes. According to Wilde, the film takes inspiration from Inception, The Matrix Y The Truman Show and assured that it is “a love letter to films that exceed the limits of the imagination.” Chris Pine, Gemma Chan. KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Dita Von Teese, Timothy Simons and Sydney Chandler They complete the cast with their performances.